American cuts back some international summer travel over supply chain issues

QUEEN CITY NEWS – American Airlines is cutting back some international flights after 787 production delays brought the Charleston line to a stop.

The FAA recently restricted the aircraft manufacturers’ ability to self-certify their 787 aircraft after multiple manufacturing defects were caught. Previously the aircraft maker was able to sign off on their work without oversight from the federal agency. The FAA said in a statement:

“This will allow the agency to confirm the effectiveness of measures Boeing has undertaken to improve the 787 manufacturing process.”

Meck County Sheriff’s deputy was shot a total of 5 times in upper, lower body

The FAA says they don’t intend the oversight to continue indefinitely. American Airlines, one of the largest operators of the Dreamliner will temporarily suspend the following routes.

Los Angeles-Sydney

Seattle-London

Dallas/Fort-Worth-Santiago

American Airlines and other major carriers are still restructuring their fleet after COVID cut passenger loads by almost 100% in some markets.