WATCH: Largest container ship to visit the East Coast makes Savannah stop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CMA CGM Marco Polo, the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, prepares to make port in Savannah Wednesday morning.
The Marco Polo is three-and-a-half football fields long and can carry 16,000 20-foot-long containers.
Watch the massive ship as it makes its way down the Savannah River live in the video above.
The ship plans began to move up the Savannah River Wednesday morning and plans to cross in front of downtown Savannah at around 8:30 a.m.
The Marco Polo is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Savannah at noon.
Mayor Van Johnson shared an image from the ship Wednesday morning on Twitter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.