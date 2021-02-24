United 328 engine failure in Denver was not an isolated incident, NTSB says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Investigators with the FAA and NTSB are still in Denver sifting through parts of the Pratt & Whitney engine that exploded on take-off Saturday.

Among the debris are large 112-inch fan blades and compressor blades. Each part will be cataloged and measured with accuracy down to the micrometer.

According to the NTSB, this isn’t the first time they’ve been sent to a scene involving Pratt & Whitney’s 4000-series engine. In February of 2018 United 1175, a flight also bound for Hawaii experienced an uncontained engine failure.

The investigation found two forward fan blades failed due to micro-fractures that were mistaken for paint defects by Pratt & Whitney technicians.

Current chatter in some aviation circles suggests the ETOPS or long-distance single-engine operation certification could be in jeopardy.

In a statement from the FAA, a spokesperson said, “The FAA always considers ETOPS as part of our overall work in this area, but that isn’t something we can speculate about right now.”