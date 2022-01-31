CSX, Amtrak agreement to share tracks in northeast could point toward future expansion in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The chances of expanding the passenger rail network in North and South Carolina just improved greatly. CSX and Amtrak recently agreed to a new use agreement for tracks in the northeast between Massachusetts and New York State.

The deal signals a new tone in partnership between the passenger and freight railroads. The relationship between the two is sometimes strained when it comes to use and right of way negotiations.

Freight railroads own the right of way and Amtrak trains are required to ask permission and make agreements for use of the rails. A concern for many years with Amtrak trains has been the funding for upgrading and maintaining tracks to passenger standards as freight railroads use different metrics for allowed speed and maintenance practices.

In the Carolinas, proposed connections would take passengers East to Wilmington, West through Ashville, North to Boston and South towards Atlanta.

Estimated project completion and service upgrades are still in the planning phases.