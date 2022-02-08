Could the future of trucking be self-driving tractor-trailers?

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The advancement of artificial intelligence integration in transportation continues to advance. Now, there is new software and hardware developed by TuSimple that could change the trucking industry.

The tractor-trailers with onboard self-driving technology are currently performing proving runs between Charlotte and Dallas/Fort-Worth. The freight hauled by TuSimple-equipped trucks are learning how to adhere to rules of the road and navigation techniques.

“We’re going for L4 autonomous, in this truck. Not driver assist, all autonomy,” said Lee White with TuSimple. “We download every run out of the truck and put it up into our cloud-based system. We run scenarios and what-if’s and teach our AI how to handle each situation. We get smarter and safer every time we go out on the road.”

White says the way trucks carry cargo in the coming years will change and relies on machine learning and the freight industry adapting to change. Besides the technological advancements, TuSimple hopes their equipment will save lives and take stress off of drivers.

“Safety is key here, we have a lot of road deaths out there, so the truck never gets tired, and it follows the rules.”