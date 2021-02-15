Massive light-rail project goes from Uptown into Gaston and Union counties

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Project leaders gave an update on the latest map pattern for the massive Silver Line light rail expansion project.

The ambitious transportation project would span from Uptown to Belmont and then from Uptown along East Independence all the way through downtown Matthews to Stallings and Indian Trail. A service station would connect the Silver and Blue lines near Uptown.

Flood plains and utilizing freight rail that is already in place have been factored in. The route into Gaston County would not cross Wilkinson in order to cause the least disruption, and would instead cross Freedom Drive.

Project managers described the Silver Line as more of a challenge logistically, and therefore there will be more elevated parts of this railway.

Those who worked on the Blue Line say they learned lessons and applied those lessons to the Silver Line project. Some of the lessons cited were complicated agreements with third parties such as freight railroads and NCDOT that ‘slow down and complicate things.’

A rail trail for pedestrians is also in the works that would span the entire 26-mile corridor.