Reports of unruly passengers on U.S. flights have spiked dramatically in 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As more misbehaving passengers wreck havoc in the cabin, increasingly dangerous threats have been met with equally defensive protective measures by crewmembers.

The latest incident happened onboard American Flight 1775 operating from Los Angeles Airport to Washington National. Witnesses onboard say the passenger in question showed odd behavior that escalated to them attempting to open the flight deck door and a cabin door.

Mouaz Moustafa was a passenger on the flight and said once the crew realized what was happening, they coordinated to restrain and subdue the passenger attempting to open the door.

“One of the flight attendants jumps all the way to the back and grabs a coffee pot and walks up to the front,” said Moustafa.

The FBI says that misbehaving passenger was taken into custody on the ground in Kansas City.