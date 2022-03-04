CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Forty-one new Airframe and Power Plant mechanics graduated at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance Friday. The school in Charlotte trains students to work on all parts of aircraft.

The newest group of students spent the better part of two years attending classes five to six days a week. In that time instructors and students worked together to learn required course material in preparation for Federal Aviation Administration certification.

Experts say the aviation maintenance industry is in dire need of new talent, as more than 33% of the workforce approaches retirement age. School and airline partnerships are key to finning that gap, according to American Airlines VP of Maintenance Mark Miner.

“That’s critical — and very important to get our customers where they need to go safely and reliably,” said Miner. “It’s critically important to us… the need for the aviation industry as a whole with maintenance technicians. we have challenges with retirements ahead in the future but also know just as aviation evolves, technology evolves. It’s important that we can get a good pipeline of students.”

Men and women from all walks of life and backgrounds complete the program, with a new found love for aviation. All-star football standout turned A&P Torry Baker says he’s ready to bring to the flight line, what made him successful on the line of scrimmage. “I believe in team work, that we all have one goal — and we can achieve it better, and much more efficiently that if it was just me.”

A&P mechanics are required by the FAA to complete at minimum 1,900 hours of classroom training in a variety of subject areas.