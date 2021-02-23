Train hits 18 wheeler in Texas, triggers fire and derailment

A train and an 18 wheeler collided at a grade crossing near Cameron in Milam County, Texas Tuesday morning, triggering a fire and possible derailment.

The accident occurred at the crossing on FM 2095 about 6:45 a.m.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesperson Amy Casas confirmed the train carrying mixed freight did derail with initial reports indicating that the train was hit by a semi-truck, impacting a car carrying gasoline.

BNSF confirmed that the car was on fire and that multiple cars derailed.

There were no injuries to the crew of the train.

Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes over concerns about fire and the possibility of hazardous materials.

Fire units from Cameron and Milano were called to the scene.

Flames and smoke were visible for a considerable distance.

FM 2095 was closed in the area.