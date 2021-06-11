Traffic stop leads to one of largest meth busts in Michigan history

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A traffic stop last week led to two arrests in what Michigan officials are calling one of the largest meth seizures in state history.

Troopers found 50 kilograms of the drug, worth more than $1 million, during a June 4 traffic stop in Van Buren County in southwest Michigan. It was the biggest bust Michigan State Police have ever made in that part of the state, MSP officials said in a Thursday news release.

State police trained in drug busts stopped the car on I-196 after noticing the vehicle’s expired Georgia license plate tags, authorities said.

State Police said the two people in the car were acting suspiciously, so officers searched the car and found the meth.

A photo of the meth MSP found. (Courtesy MSP)

A photo of the meth MSP found. (Courtesy MSP)

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from California, and the passenger, a 34-year old man from Mexico, were both arrested.

Police are calling the bust a significant disruption to meth trafficking into Michigan.