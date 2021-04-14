Traffic lights on the way for busy west Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The intersection at Sam Wilson and Performance Road has been a hotspot for accidents and traffic gridlock since the Love’s Truck Stop was constructed two years ago.

Some type of crash happens at the corner almost everyday. The latest on Tuesday during morning rush hour.

Semi-trucks heading to the Mega Gas Station take up much of the roadway. The four-way stop can turn into more of a stand off at times with traffic coming from all corners. People who drive through the area daily say something has to change.

According to zoning documents, a traffic signal was planned to be put in at the intersection. NCDOT representatives say the new lights are supposed to be installed this summer.