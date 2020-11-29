Tractor-trailer plows through building in NC

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer involved in a crash left the road and hit a building, knocking most of it down Friday evening in Johnston County.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. along N.C. 39 at N.C. 231, about four miles southeast of Zebulon in the Emit community, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

UPDATE

SUV driver cited in crash that destroyed building in Johnston County, troopers say

The wreck happened when a tractor-trailer first hit an SUV, officials at the scene said. The tractor-trailer then left the road and plowed into a building, destroying it.

No one was inside the building at the time.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover.

Authorities are investigating what triggered the initial crash. A white four-door pickup truck was at the scene and was damaged when the building fell.

N.C. 39 at the intersection reopened just after 9 p.m., officials said.

