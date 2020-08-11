Tractor-trailer crashes into 3 fire trucks on scene of fire on I-85 south in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks responding to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate-85 south in Rowan County, according to Rowan County Communications.
At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, troopers, as well as fire trucks and first responders from Linwood Fire Department, responded to a fire I-85 south near the exit for N.C. 150, just over the Rowan County line from Davidson County.
The driver of a tractor-trailer called 911 after discovering flames coming from the back of his tractor-trailer while driving south on I-85.
While fire crews were on scene, at about 4:20 a.m., another tractor-trailer came through and hit three fire trucks. It is unclear what caused that driver to crash.
Communications officials say one person was taken for medical treatment. No word on the severity of the person’s injuries. No first responders were hurt.
