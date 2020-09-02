Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nana expected to become hurricane; Omar to weaken

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –The fourteenth and fifteenth named storms of the hurricane season formed hours apart on Tuesday, becoming the earliest “N” and “O” storms on record.

Tropical Storm Nana formed just after noon Tuesday and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

Tropical Storm Omar formed around 5 p.m. Tuesday and is “toughing it out against strong upper-level winds” this morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Storm Nana became the earliest “N” named storm on record when it formed in the Caribbean on Tuesday, according to Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nana was about 210 miles east of Limon, Honduras with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is moving west at 18 mph.

Nana is forecast to move near and north of the Honduras coast today, and approach the Belize coast tonight or early Thursday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Entire coast of Belize

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal

Entire coast of Belize

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the

Guatemala border

Guatemala border Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras

Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala

Tropical Storm Omar

Tropical Depression 15 strengthened to become Tropical Storm Omar off the coast of North Carolina around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Omar had 40 mph maximum sustained winds and was about 350 miles northwest of Bermuda. The storm was moving east-northeast at 14 mph.

Omar is expected to move away from land and out to sea. Forecasters predict it will weaken on Thursday and become a remnant low Thursday night.

Other areas to watch

The NHC is also keeping an eye on two disturbances near Africa.

The first is an area of low pressure between the Windward Islands and West Africa. The NHC is giving it a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

“Upper-level winds are marginally conducive for some slow development this week as the system meanders in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC said.

Forecasters are also expecting a tropical wave to emerge off the coast of Africa soon and merge with a disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands.

“Gradual development of this system is then possible, and this system could become a tropical depression by this weekend while it moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC said.

The wave has a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 60% percent chance of formation over the next five days.

