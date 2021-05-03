Town of Matthews opens up stage to CMS theatre students

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Town of Matthews is telling theater students to take the stage.

After hearing that CMS won’t allow parents to attend live performances of the spring productions, the Mayor of Matthews opened up the town’s Fullwood Theatre.

“It seemed incredibly unfair. I don’t know why it’s safe to go to an indoor sporting event but not to a play,” said Mayor John Higdon.

CMS announced back in April that only students and faculty members would be allowed to attend in-person performances.

That’s despite the fact that the district does allow parents to attend indoor sporting events.

“As a parent, I would love to see my children perform and be recognized at their school. As a district, we are committed to us all being able to do this as soon as possible. We can’t risk moving backward at a time when our schools are developing a rhythm of in-person teaching and learning,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said in a release to parents.

At Providence High School, Adam Binder’s son has the lead in the spring performance of “Spamalot.”

“It’s my last chance to see him on stage,” Binder said.

“It’s safe for me to go watch one kid play volleyball. But it’s unsafe for me, the same parent at the same school, to go watch theatre? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Gov. Cooper’s executive orders allow for indoor capacity at performances venues to be at 50% capacity.

The parents at Providence High School were hoping to hold the play with less than 30% capacity.

“Our guidelines that we are following are actually below Gov. Cooper’s. We want to be extra safe,” said Binder.

While theatre parents like Jessica Daitch say they’re thankful for the offer from the Town of Matthews, she’s hoping that CMS will eventually change its policy.

“Moving from our venue which we’ve been set up with for months to another venue that’s not the same size is not seamless,” said Daitch.