Town of Huntersville holds public meetings to discuss new Town Hall location

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Town of Huntersville held the first of three public meetings on a proposed new town hall.

The plans have been in the works for months, and–if approved–would put the new town hall in what is now a small field at the corner of Gilead Road and Old Statesville Road, essentially next to the Huntersville Town Center and across the street from the current town hall.

At the meeting Thursday night, designers presented their plans and their reasoning for the project. Town leaders have previously said that the current town hall has outgrown the current population.

The current site, which opened in 1997, was meant to serve a population then of around 17,000 people. The current estimated population is almost quadruple that amount.

“If it’s bringing all the people they want it to, I don’t see how it’s not going to double the amount of people in the area,” said resident Kim Baylor.

Baylor said she isn’t exactly for the project, but noted that if the project were to happen, it needed public input.

“I’d at least like it to reflect some of the things we care about as residents,” she said.

Baylor was joined by residents who were largely in opposition to the plan, which included at least two town commissioners.

“We never actually thought about building up and out here at the current town hall,” said Commissioner Stacy Phillips.

The meetings weren’t meant to convince, but to get feedback. The crowd in attendance on Thursday, though, was a tough crowd. Those in opposition to the proposed town hall site said they aren’t totally opposed to new development, but reiterated a sense of meeting the needs with meeting the expectations of residents.

“There’s a middle ground and we haven’t gotten there yet,” said Amber Kovacs, who is opposed to the proposed town hall. She’s also running for a town commissioner seat.

The next meeting to discuss the proposed town hall is set for November.