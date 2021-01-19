Town leaders approve 10-acre development in downtown Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Downtown Huntersville will soon look completely different.

Tuesday night, the Board of Commissioners approved a major development along nearly 10 acres of land off Gilead Road, right next to Discovery Kids Place.

The 3-to-2 vote allows developer North State to build 134 apartments, 41 townhomes, 11 detached homes and 12,000 sq. feet of retail space.

“Revitalization in downtown has been talked about for a longtime,” said Commissioner Melinda Bales, who voted in favor, “every board has talked about revitalization and how to rise downtown up.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Amber Kovacs built her home in the Greenway neighborhood in August.

She soon learned about her potential new neighbors.

“It’s kind of in my front yard. Didn’t expect that when we built a house here,” said Kovacs, who is a member of the group Save Downtown Huntersville.

More than 1,600 residents signed a petition against the development, emailed commissioners or spoke out in town board meetings.

“We only have so much land that they can build things for us to do and put back into our community, and we’re gonna use that to build apartments and townhomes,” said Kovacs.