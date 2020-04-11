Tow company slams ‘predatory’ practices of other towers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For weeks, truckers have been complaining to FOX 46 that they are being unfairly targeted by “predatory” towing companies. Now the owner of one company says he is being attacked and getting death threats for something he has nothing to do with.

“I was really shocked,” said Sam Serhal, who owns A1 Towing and Recovery, after seeing FOX 46’s stories. “I felt this was un-American in a time of need.”

Serhal wants people to know he is no way affiliated with the similar sounding company A1 Towing Solutions.

As FOX 46 has reported, A1 Towing Solutions is the subject of a state investigation. Serhal is disgusted by allegations that they, and several otehr competitors, are booting and towing truckers hauling food and critical supplies – then demanding thousands of dollars to get their trucks back.

NC ATTORNEY GENERAL NOW INVESTIGATING ‘PREDATORY’ TOWING PRACTICES AGAINST TRUCKERS

“Why do you think that they’re booting some of these truckers when the driver’s in the truck?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant, “as opposed to just asking them to move?”

“Really, it’s a money racketeer deal,” said Serhal. “Very unethical at this time.”

Serhal has been in the towing business for 25 years mostly doing repossessions and roadside assistance. He believes his competitors are “targeting” truckers because, as we’ve seen, they can make several thousand bucks just off one truck compared to a few hundred dollars booting cars.

He is now asking state lawmakers, and writing the governor, to push for a cap on how much tow companies can charge.

In 2014, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled against capping how much tow companies can charge.

“Is there any reason, at all, why these companies would be charging [around $5,000-$,8000] to get their trucks back?,” asked Grant.

“Nothing, nothing, nothing at all to justify it,” said Serhal. “They’re just predatory towing.”

Serhal says he is now getting death threats because people are confusing his company, A1 Towing Recovery, with A1 Towing Solutions, which does not advertise and is relatively new.

“People wish for me to catch the virus, wish for me to die with cancer,” said Serhal, describing the voicemails he is getting daily. “We have nothing to do with that company.”

Towing complaints are treated as a civil matter by police.

After FOX 46 began investigating, Attorney General Josh Stein opened five investigations into complaints of “predatory” towing in Charlotte.