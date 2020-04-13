Tornado Watch issued for several Charlotte-area counties Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for the following areas in the Piedmont:

– Alexander County

– Cabarrus County

– Catawba County

– Cleveland County

– Davie County

– Gaston County

– Iredell County

– Lincoln County

– Mecklenburg County

– Rowan County

– Union County

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina until 8 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/pzgucIE78H — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 13, 2020

IMPACT

Expect damage to trees and powerlines

PRECAUTION & PREPAREDNESS

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room.

These storms are also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road.

Scattered pockets of wind damage will occur across the North Carolina Piedmont, including portions of the Charlotte-metro area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Charlotte area Monday morning.