Tornado Warnings, Thunderstorm Warnings issued across the Carolinas Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Numerous Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings came rushing in late Saturday night in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area.

A Tornado Warning was extended until 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 25 for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg, Union, and York counties until 12 a.m.

Warning Alarms rang out in Fort Mill, South Carolina, urging residents to take cover.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Tornado Warning for southwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina and York County in Upstate South Carolina late Saturday.

At 10:32 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southwest of York or near Sharon moving east at 40 mph. A tornado and quarter size hail were possible.

A FOX 46 Charlotte viewer captured hail falling fiercely in Cleveland County.

Anyone who experienced damaging winds, hail, or flooding, is asked to please report it to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free 1-800-267-8101.

Sunday is looking pretty nice for most of the area with partly sunny skies overhead and highs around 70 degrees.

However, the Mountains could hang on to some clouds and showers for the second half of the weekend. The winds are expected to pick up out of the northwest a bit Sunday afternoon as the storm system continues to pull away from the Carolinas.

We have a Wind Advisory for Avery, Watauga, and Ashe counties in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The beautiful weather will stick around on Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s. Our next round of rain will move in on Wednesday as a cold front swings through the region.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy; Mtn. showers. Hi: 70

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lo: 46

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 72