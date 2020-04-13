Tornado touches down in SC upstate, 1 killed during storm

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A tornado touched down in the upstate of South Carolina Monday morning.

WBTW’s sister station WSPA reports the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Oconee County early Monday morning.

Oconee County Emergency Services Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said one person has been killed and several others have been injured.

