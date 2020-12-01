‘Too Tall Bandit’: Serial bank robber strikes again in NC

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The “Too Tall Bandit,” a serial bank robber suspected of at least 16 bank robberies including one in Concord, struck again Friday.

According to the FBI, the man they believe has been robbing banks in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina since 2009, robbed the United Community Bank in Etowah on Nov. 27.

He’s the same man suspected of robbing a BB&T Bank in Concord on October 26, 2018.

Agents are working with state and local partners to determine if the suspect could be connected to other robberies. The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $15,000 for help identifying him.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as a white man, around 40 years old, six to six-feet-six-inches tall, 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes.

Officials said he speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg. He is heavily disguised with a mask, coat and gloves.

The man is armed with a black handgun and typically jumps over the teller’s counter, the FBI said.

Robberies that are believed to have been committed by the “Too Tall Bandit” include:

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St., N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St., Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr., Etowah, NC

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

