‘Together we did it’: Marshville woman gets results cleaning local cemetery

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The town of Marshville, North Carolina is getting results after one resident realized the local cemetery needed some TLC.

Mandy Helms says her grandfather and grandmother are buried in the cemetery and she went to visit recently. She says while she was there, she noticed the cemetery looked unkempt.

“My daughter and I, we went and walked at the cemetery Sunday evening and while I was there, it just broke my heart. I visited my grandfather’s grave and the grass was knee-high,” said Helms.

“I wasn’t angry or anything like that. My thought process was if there is an issue… if somebody who cuts is sick… I’m going to reach out and post on What’s Up Marshville to see if anyone wanted to help me come out and cut the grass,” she said.

Mandy had about a dozen responses from What’s Up Marshville. Those replies turned into a group of people getting results for those they love… and even strangers.

“This is my hometown. If we are in need, hey… I mean… I’m just one little person.. together… we did it,” she said.

Some people plucked weeds, some mowed the lawn, others cleaned off tombstones. Together, they made a difference.

The City of Marshville sent FOX 46 a statement which reads:

“We outsource the mowing and lawn care of the cemetery to an outside company. Our service provider was quarantined for an extended time due to COVID-19, and we were not informed. Once we became aware of the problem, we contacted the provider. He indicated he would be off quarantine and able to mow the cemetery on Tuesday, the 18th, which was yesterday. We appreciate the citizens coming together to mow their perspective loved ones’ plots. As he said he would, the service provider cut the entire cemetery yesterday.”