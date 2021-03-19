Tips for saving your pennies at the pump as gas prices go up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Many have noticed in the past few weeks that gas prices just keep creeping up, so how much are you really shelling out to fill your tank?

FOX 46 wanted to know what you can do to stretch your dollar and become more fuel-efficient as prices are on the rise.

“If you’re driving down the highway with the AC compressor, it’s going to put more drag on it,” said Jonathan Edwards.

Edwards is no stranger under the hood. For 20 years, he’s owned and operated DL Automotive in Charlotte.

“The efficiency is ten times better with a fuel-injected motor than a carburetor,” Edwards said.

He’s seen gas prices rise and fall, but says there’s something we can all do to keep our vehicles consistently fuel-efficient.

“One of the most important things is your tire pressure, believe it or not. That is absolutely critical and a lot of times people will put pressure in their tire and go off what’s on the tire,” Edwards said. “What’s really important is what the manufacture says, and if you open the driver’s door there’s a placard in there that says what it’s supposed to be. That’s where you get your best gas mileage.”

“We are also heading into the summer blend of fuels,” said Tiffany Wright.

Wright is with AAA of the Carolina and says expect those prices to stay where they are.

“It’s more expensive, so I think for the foreseeable, next few weeks we are going to see gas prices continue to increase,” Wright said.

These are key tips to saving every penny, and every last drop at the pump.

We know there’s only so much you can do to your car to save at the pump, so besides a tune up and everything else you just heard, check out our gas price tracker. That is your sure ticket to saving maybe more than a few pennies at the pump.