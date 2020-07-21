Time’s Up: Eviction hearings begin in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time since the pandemic, renters can be kicked out for not paying their landlords. On Monday, Mecklenburg County began hearing eviction cases.

Simply put – time is up for families across the county – with many hoping they’re able to get rental assistance to keep from ending up on the street.

“It’s frightening mentally, emotionally, and I’m very fearful,” one local woman told FOX 46.

When the pandemic first started, state and federal lawmakers made a push that no tenants or homeowners would be evicted for failing to pay rent and mortgages.

In Mecklenburg County, that protection is now ending. As of this week, eviction trials are starting back up and tenants and homeowners will be required to go to court and possibly pay what’s due or face being kicked out.

Many say not paying rent or mortgage can have a trickle-down effect.

“It will start a domino effect in the economy that will have grave consequences.”

Right now, $26 million is available to North Carolinians facing evictions and needing help paying rent or utility bills because of the coronavirus.

The money is part of a community services block grant and aims to help low-income families.

While Mecklenburg County is moving ahead to clear the backlog, federal lawmakers are continuing a push to pass legislation that protects homeowners, particularly in minority communities.

“How can we bail out the airline industry and not someone who owns a home?” said Donnell Williams with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Experts say if you think you’re going to fall behind on rent the first thing you should do is contact your landlord. If that doesn’t work you should speak to an attorney, and you can also contact a non-profit.