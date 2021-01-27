Three Union County men arrested in connection to drive-by shooting, one still on the loose

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred on Jan. 21, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

One suspect is still at-large in the incident.

Christian Isaiah Richardson, 19, and Christian Dquan McFadden, 21, from Wingate were charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling as well as felony conspiracy.

Raquel De’Quan McIver, 21, from Monroe faces similar charges as well as misdemeanor larceny.

Rodney Massey, 18, of Wingate has an arrest warrant for the same charges but they remain unserved. Deputies are searching for his whereabouts.

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Cruz Bay Drive around 2:42 a.m. last Thursday and a home and a vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

The residence was occupied but nobody was reported injured.

