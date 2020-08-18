Three test positive for COVID-19 in Catawba County long-term care facility outbreak

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) Catawba County Public Health identified a new coronavirus outbreak at the Elmcroft of Newton long-term memory after two residents and one staff member tested positive.
Health officials said they are investigating the outbreak and have informed residents, their families and staff about the positives tests.
Catawba County said the facility is testing more people and is working with Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus.
Elmcroft of Newton is the 11th congregate care facility in Catawba County to have an outbreak. Public Health said it defines a COVID-19 outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Catawba County Public Health said it’s infrequent communication with facility administrators and has advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, and other best practices for infection control, such as providing meals and separating residents.
- Trump hits back at Michelle Obama after searing DNC speech, says he ‘would not be here’ if not for her husband
- 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis
- Postmaster Louis DeJoy says USPS will ‘suspend’ some operational changes until after election
- New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat
- Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 146,000; Hospitalizations pass 1,000 again after briefly declining