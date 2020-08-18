Three test positive for COVID-19 in Catawba County long-term care facility outbreak

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) Catawba County Public Health identified a new coronavirus outbreak at the Elmcroft of Newton long-term memory after two residents and one staff member tested positive.

Health officials said they are investigating the outbreak and have informed residents, their families and staff about the positives tests.

Catawba County said the facility is testing more people and is working with Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus.

Elmcroft of Newton is the 11th congregate care facility in Catawba County to have an outbreak. Public Health said it defines a COVID-19 outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

Catawba County Public Health said it’s infrequent communication with facility administrators and has advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, and other best practices for infection control, such as providing meals and separating residents.