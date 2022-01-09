Three people dead after Sunday morning structure fire in Pitt County

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WNCT) — An early Sunday morning structure fire in Bell Arthur left three people dead, officials said.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened in a doublewide mobile home behind a house in the 2400 block of Nichols Road. The Red Oak Fire Department responded to the call at about 3:45 a.m.

Morris said two people escaped the fire, while three others died. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it appears to have been electrical. Officials said the structure is a total loss.

In a Facebook post, The Red Oak Fire Department asked for prayers for the family involved.

Please pray for the family involved in this unfortunate incident. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Dept. Facebook page

Multiple agencies responded to the call. The Pitt County and North Carolina fire marshals are handling the investigation.

Morris wants to remind people to use electrical heaters safely. He said you should never use extension cords to plug them in, and never leave them unattended.