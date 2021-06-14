Three men arrested for beating, using shovel to attack man behind Lancaster apartment

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three men were arrested by Lancaster Police this weekend after attacking another man behind an apartment complex.

On Friday, a woman called Lancaster Police saying her boyfriend was being assaulted on the 1200 block of Chesterfield Avenue at Chesterfield Apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered three men beating a male victim, with one of the suspects using the blade of a shovel during the attack.

Christopher Julian Taylor, 20, of Mount Holly was the suspect using the shovel and a brief struggle occured between him and an officer.

Taylor was tased and then fled inside an apartment with a second suspect, 20-year-old Micky Lee of Lancaster.

Taylor and Lee were both arrested inside the apartment and the third suspect, 18-year-old Deyshaun Lamarr Hargrove of Mount Holly came back to the residence a short period of time later was also arrested.

All three men are charged with second degree assault and battery by mob.

The victim was transported to MUSC Health-Lancaster before being flown to another nearby medical facility with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the

Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the

Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040