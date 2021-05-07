Three homes being donated in effort to bring affordable housing to west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Affordable housing is about to become more permanent in one part of the Queen City.

Three homes are being relocated to west Charlotte as part of an effort to bring affordable housing to the community and the homes aren’t being built from the ground up–three local families are donating them.

The homes on Gilbert Street will cost about $170,000 each.

Friday afternoon, the ‘West Side Community Land Trust’ hosted the groundbreaking ceremony.

The organization says what they are seeing across the city–especially in west Charlotte–is gentrification. Its goal is to provide affordable housing for residents who would typically be pushed out because of rising housing costs.

“This work is critical,” said Charis Blackmon, who works with the West Side Community Land Trust. “To even be able to provide staying power for people who are at most risk of being displaced and it also offers accessible and affordable home ownership opportunities in communities that are starting to shift to not have that.”

FOX 46 spoke with the father of one who says they are building a new home and donating their current one just made sense.

“It feels great to donate the house and help out West Side Charlotte and the community but knowing that we can help another family with affordable housing is really what puts us over the top,” said David Gregory, who is donating home.

The future homeowners have not been selected yet. West Side says they have about 70 applications. The goal is to have the homes up by the end of the summer