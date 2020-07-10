Thousands without power in Morganton after storm takes down trees, power poles

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Morganton area after a strong storm took down several trees and power poles.

City officials says crews are working as quickly as possible to safely remove the debris and restore power to all affected customers. There is still no estimated time for when power will be restored.

Customers affected are in the areas of Riverside Drive, Park Place, Catawba Trace, Water Filter Plant Road, and the Grace Ridge community.

Customers are asked to call 828-438-5277 to report an outage.