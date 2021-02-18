Thousands sign petition rename Concord bridge in honor of fallen Officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- During peak traffic years, more than 160,000 people a day drive under the bridge on Bruton Smith Blvd. and I-85.

Now, a petition to rename the bridge honoring fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping has garnered more than 7,000 signatures.

Former Concord Police Officer Bryan Edwards created the petition after a conversation with old police Major.

“These officers, they never know when they go out on a call if they’ll come home,” Edwards said. “And unfortunately, Jason didn’t.”

Shuping was killed while responding to a carjacking call in December.

Last week, the city of Concord agreed to begin construction on a memorial at the police station to honor fallen officers.

Edwards says he’s spoken with Shuping’s loved ones and they’ve shown their support.

“Every time they drive by there, they can see his name,” said Edwards. It also shows all these officers that we’re there for them.”

Renaming a state bridge can be a long process.

After a petition is submitted to NC DOT it must pass through several committees.

There’s also a fee involved.

In December of 2017, the city of Davidson tried getting a bridge at exit 30 on I-77 renamed to honor fallen Officer Mark Swaney.

The NC DOT denied the request.

Since Swaney was a municipal employee, DOT said the petition didn’t meet requirements to rename a state bridge.

Edwards believes the officers in Concord deserve to see this change.

‘Just the fact that they have something to see that we care, that means to world to me. That these guys know that we care,” said Edwards.