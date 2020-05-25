Thousands of racing fans packed the stands at Ace Speedway. Sheriff Terry Johnson revealed that he would not interfere with the event and called Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order “unconstitutional.”

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of racing fans packed the stands Saturday night at Ace Speedway.

Sheriff Terry Johnson revealed that he would not interfere with the event and called Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order “unconstitutional.”

FOX8 saw large crowds of people and very few people in masks.

The track reopened at 7 p.m. to a packed house. The season was supposed to start last month but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Racing staff wore face coverings and large signs were posted encouraging social distancing and sanitation.

Phase 2 restrictions limit outside gatherings to 25 people.

From families who live locally to racing fans traveling from outside of the state, they told FOX8 they weren’t going to live in fear.

“We’re tired of being stuck in the house. I’m not afraid of this virus one bit,” said spectator Becky Woosley.

“I’m wearing my mask. I would have liked to see people wearing their mask,” said Brad Flynt, who drove from Richmond to watch the races.

We reached out to racing officials about the number of people who came out Saturday and were told no comment.