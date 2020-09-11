Thousands of flags displayed in Romare Bearden Park for 9/11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Members with the F.F. Steven Coakley Foundation have placed 2,977 flags, in the shape of the World Trade Center Towers, in uptown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park.

The foundation was started in memory of FDNY Firefighter Steven Coakley— his family members, who live close to the Charlotte area, say he died in the line of duty 19 years ago.

The foundation’s president, Edmund Walker, says the flags are a visual representation of Coakley’s life, and of all the lives, cut short because of the terrorist attacks.

“It’s a reminder about how our entire country was changed on 9/11,” said Walker.

The flags were put up on Friday morning and will stay in place through Monday morning.

Organizers encourage the public to practice social distancing, and, to wear masks when visiting the site.

