Thousands in the Charlotte area still waiting for power to come back on in wake of Tropical Storm Zeta

Thousands of people in the Charlotte area are still waiting for the lights to come back on Friday after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area.

According to Duke Energy, the following areas are reporting outages of 1,000 or more as of 11:40 a.m. Friday:

Greater Charlotte: 6,000

Gastonia: 1,000

Lincolnton: 1,000

There are a total of 182,313 outages across North Carolina.

These numbers include data from Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, NC Electric Cooperatives, and ElectriCities.

#NOW Large Tree onto part of a home and several cars along Eastway Drive. You can’t even see the cars under the tree. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/jWJDJOHYHK — Brett Baldeck 👻 (@BrettFOX46) October 29, 2020

TREE down on Wendover Rd between Sharon and Providence #ncwx @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/SiYgl7TOrF — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) October 29, 2020

Engine 2 is operating a Tree Down on 2-Vehicles, No Injuries, 500-Blk of 8th Street SW. #NWSGSP pic.twitter.com/UKNenSGW4c — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) October 29, 2020

