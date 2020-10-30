Thousands in the Charlotte area still waiting for power to come back on in wake of Tropical Storm Zeta

Thousands of people in the Charlotte area are still waiting for the lights to come back on Friday after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through the area.
According to Duke Energy, the following areas are reporting outages of 1,000 or more as of 11:40 a.m. Friday:
- Greater Charlotte: 6,000
- Gastonia: 1,000
- Lincolnton: 1,000
There are a total of 182,313 outages across North Carolina.
These numbers include data from Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, NC Electric Cooperatives, and ElectriCities.
