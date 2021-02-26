Thousands expected to be vaccinated at Union County clinic, including school teachers, staff

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- About 5,000 people are getting their shots in the arm this weekend at the Union County Agricultural Center and many of them are teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

The clinic is for school staff at public, private and charter schools along with daycares, and teachers tell FOX 46 they did their homework, researching the vaccine that they say is critical to getting back to more in-person learning.

The clinic has been operating since 8 a.m. Friday and will go until 8 p.m. They’ll be back out for another 12 hours on Saturday giving shots.

“I can educate all I want to, but if I don’t have anybody in my classroom, then I’m not going to make the impact that I want to,” high school teacher Zakiya Cummings said.

Cummings got her COVID-19 shot Friday so that she can feel more comfortable doing what she loves, teaching science at Monroe High School.

“If this is what it’s going to take to make sure my kids are safe and get back to my norm or whatever our norm is going to be, then sign me up for anything,” she said.

Union County has been doing in-person learning since August. Some schools have had to go remote when they’ve had a spike in COVID cases, but overall the district as a whole has only had one week being fully remote. “This is another layer of protection that we feel like especially after the second dose if we end up moving to more in-person learning, we feel confident we’ll be able to have the staff available and the vaccine is going to have a large part to do with that,” Union County Public School Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said.

Houlihan says he expects when the clinic is over tomorrow, 60 to 65 percent of the district’s employees will have their COVID-19 shots. That’s more than 3,000 people.

“I’m very grateful this has been such a year of change not just for teachers not just for kids but for everyone,” Fairview Elementary kindergarten teacher Polly Rowell said.

Thank you @AtriumHealth @UnionCountyNC Public Health for hosting this large vaccination clinic for @UCPSNC employees and educators in the county! @AGHoulihan #KeepingUSafe pic.twitter.com/xXKpd8PocU — Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) February 26, 2021

“I definitely will feel safer it affects me because I know one of the things I was worried about was taking it home and giving it to people in my family,” said Rowell. “Now that I know I’m one step closer to being fully vaccinated, then I don’t feel like I have to worry about that anymore.”

Union County Public Schools are not requiring employees to get vaccines. The superintendent says he feels that’s really a personal choice, but everyone was offered the shot and it is certainly encouraged.