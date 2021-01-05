75 or older? You can now apply for the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In less than two days, people 75 years old and older will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The number of appointments that we’ll have available will vary,” said Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan.

Mecklenburg County health leaders say people can start making appointments Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

“We’re not sure exactly when we’d move into group two,” said Health Director Gibbie Harris. “We are focused on the next two to three weeks on 75 year olds and older.”

People in Phase 1B, Group 1 can now get the vaccine.

“The prioritization framework at times has been confusing to us, so it’s not surprising that it’s been confusing to the public as well,” Harris said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Here’s the watered down version:

Starting this Tuesday at 8 a.m., if you’re 75 years old or older, you can schedule an appointment either online (click here) or over the phone to get your vaccine. The phone number is (980) 314-9400; select option three.

Health officials say they prefer people get vaccinated in their county of residence, but they’re not going to turn anyone away. Since there’s a limited supply, some are wondering the likelihood of actually getting the shot.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is at the end of each week we get something from the state that tells us what our allocation is for the next week,” Harris said, “so we don’t always know from week to week how much we’ll be receiving.”

Mecklenburg County has already been administering the shot to frontline workers, long term care facility staff and first responders.

“It was OK,” one woman told FOX 46 after receiving the shot. “The process was very fast.”

For this new wave of shots, health officials estimate they’ll be able to administer between 150-250 vaccines a day.

For more information, go to mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/, or you can call 980-314-9400.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE