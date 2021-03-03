Thomas Davis to sign one-day contract and retire as a Carolina Panther

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced on Instagram that he will be signing a one-day contract with the team to retire from the NFL as a Panther.

Davis, 37, played his first 14 seasons in Carolina before being released in 2018 and spending his final two years with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team. He announced in December that he would retire after the season.

“The Washington Football Team has agreed to release me so that on March 11th, I will officially be returning to the place that my heart has been all along,” Davis said.

Davis is the only NFL player to come back from three ACL tears in the same knee. He would go on to make three Pro Bowls in Carolina, was named first-team All-Pro in 2015 and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014.

Davis is second all-time in Panthers franchise history in tackles (1,077) behind only former LB Luke Kuechly, and third in tackles for loss with 68. He’s also played in the most playoff games in Carolina history.