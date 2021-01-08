This is the police officer who was killed in the capitol siege this week

WASHINGTON — Capitol police have identified the officer who died after being injured in the capitol siege this week.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty, according to a United States Capitol Police news release.
Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.
He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was then taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal officials.
Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.
The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague, the release says.
USCP are asking that Officer Sicknick’s family and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time.
