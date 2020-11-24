This dream job will pay you $1,300 to test 5-star hotel beds

LONDON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fancy getting paid to sleep like royalty?

Tielle Love Luxury, a luxury linen company, is looking for the perfect person to test their hotel beds in some of the best five-star hotels around England. The lucky candidate will be asked to stay for one night in each of the five hotels chosen by the company and report back on their experience.

The only responsibilities of the job include dozing, snoozing, and snuggling.

The job covers expenses at the hotel, plus $1,322 USD and an extra $661 USD to go towards travel expenses. The candidate is responsible for arranging their travel, and the one-night stays will be scheduled in 2021 on days that work for both the candidate and the hotel.

Applying for the job is super easy. Simply fill out a short form on the Tielle Love Luxury website stating your name, email address, phone number, and a short paragraph on why you’re the best person for the job. The application is open between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 2020.

