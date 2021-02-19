Third teen charged in Rock Hill double homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A third teen has been charged in a double homicide that left two teens dead in Rock Hill last month.

Rock Hill police say John’quavius La’Quan Kelly, 17, has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence. Kelly is being charged as an adult.

On Jan. 23, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Byars Street just before 7 p.m. where two male victims, ages 17 and 18, had been shot.

Both victims were transported to Piedmont Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead. They were later identified as Zyon Minton, 17 and Digarian Foster, 18.

On Feb. 16, Rock Hill police arrested Jon’tarius Delmone Reid, 18 and Kelvin Barnette Jr, 18 of Rock Hill,. They were each charged with two counts of murder.



Kelvin Barnette Jr., 18 (left), Jon’tarius Delmone Reid, 18 (right)

Kelly was already in custody at the juvenile detention center on unrelated charges. He was transported to the Rock Hill Law Center on Feb. 19 and served with his warrants. His bond has been denied.