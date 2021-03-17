Third arrest made in Gaston County double homicide

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A third person has been arrested in connection to a Gaston County double homicide.

On March 17, Gaston County police and U.S. Marshals arrested Jordan Cameron Moses in Charlotte. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Drive near Gastonia around 7:30 p.m. on February 23.

Christopher Brooks, 50, was found dead. Two other victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those victims, Gastonia resident Matthew Allison, 54, later succumbed to his injuries.

Brooks lived at the home where the shooting occurred, according to the police report.

The two other suspects, 19-year-old Darrick Johnson and 24-year-old Charlie Stiles were arrested on March 8 and March 1 consecutively.

Moses is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail with no bond, pending a first appearance in court.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of others involved in this incident can result in up to a $1,000 reward.

Gaston County police say this is an on-going and evolving investigation.