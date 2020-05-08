FOX 46 Digital Dose: Thinking about getting an antibody test? Here’s what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting results for you on antibody testing.

Dozens of antibody tests for coronavirus have become available in recent weeks. Antibody testing determines whether you had COVID-19. The results could also help scientists understand the extent of COVID-19’s spread in populations.

Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health says this week she has seen a dramatic spike in requests for anti-body tests. She says there is a lot of misconception about the value of the tests and is concerned they may give people false security.

“I don’t want people to have false reassurance about a positive antibody test. We just don’t know if it creates immunity against getting coronavirus again. We don’t know; we just don’t know. So it’s really important that people understand the only thing that antibody testing tells us right now is that you were exposed in the past, that’s it.”

Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care locations now offer antibody testing. Atrium Health just announced plans to offer antibody testing for employees and consumers.

And on Friday, May 8, AFC Urgent Care in South Charlotte-Pineville and Gastonia will begin offering antibody testing and curbside nose swab testing.