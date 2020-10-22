‘They should have just canceled it’: Charlotte woman says mother-in-law died after church event where dozens contracted COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- At least two people have died and dozens more tested positive for the coronavirus after attending an event at a Charlotte church, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Now, the daughter-in-law of a church member who died after attending the event is urging anyone who went to get tested for COVID-19.

Free testing event is being offered tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department on Beatties Ford Road and officials say more than 100 people went through the line on Thursday.

“If people are not taking this one serious, there’s going to be more people dying,” Catherine Williams said.

Williams’ mother-in-law died just before she was going to be tested for COVID-19.

She says her mother-in-law attended a convocation event at the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road earlier this month an event the Health Department says is now connected with 82 COVID-19 cases.

“With COVID, they should have just canceled it,” Williams said.

The convocation event at the church ran from Oct. 4-11.

There have been three deaths and five hospitalizations tied to the church event, and also a cluster of eight cases at Madison Saints Paradise South Senior Living tied to the church event, according to the Health Department.

On Thursday, the Northwest Health Department on Beatties Ford Road hosted free testing. The Health Department says the church would not offer to be a testing site.

Williams said she went to get tested, just in case. She says she took her mother-in-law to vote on Monday shortly before she passed away.

She says her mother-in-law’s sister, who also attended the church event, is in the hospital with the virus.

“I just think a group of people coming together–I don’t care what it’s for–if they say don’t do it, we shouldn’t do it. If the governor says don’t do it, then don’t do it because people’s lives are at stake, they are really at stake,” Williams said.

Public Health has worked to contact 131 close contacts of the 82 confirmed cases.

