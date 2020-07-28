‘They didn’t hesitate.’ | Inmates praised for saving deputy’s life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three inmates in Gwinnett County, Georgia are being praised for rushing to the aid of a deputy during a medical emergency at the jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, three inmates noticed a deputy appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted his security procedures in the jail’s housing unit.

“Although they were locked in their cells, they kept an eye on him as he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, where he lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open,” the Gwinnett County Sheriffs Office shared on its Facebook page.

Authorities said the inmates, whose rooms were close enough to see what was happening, began pounding on their doors. Soon the entire unit was thundering with noise as many inmates pounded on the doors shouting for the deputy who lay unconscious and heavily bleeding on the floor.

“Our deputy later stated that while he did not realize he’d been unconscious, he became aware of what sounded like pounding drums and could hear inmates shouting his name over and over. He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors,” the sheriff’s office explained.

Three inmates were able to rush out of their rooms to render aid to the deputy, who lost consciousness once again. The inmates called for help with the use of the deputy’s desk phone and his radio. Their efforts were successful and help arrived almost immediately.

“We’re happy to report that our deputy survived the harrowing incident and is recovering at home until he can return to duty,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve. These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate. Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”