‘They are committing sedition’: Catawba College political science professor reacts to unprecedented violence at U.S. Capitol

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College says he’s livid after seeing pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.

Bitzer worked the halls of Congress in his early years and is calling on lawmakers to take action, either invoking the 25th amendment or impeachment.

“This blame, this responsibility, lies directly on Donald Trump’s feet,” Bitzer said.

FOX 46 Charlotte’s Brien Blakely asked, “Can you call them protesters?”

“No, you cannot call them protesters because they are seeking an insurrection. They are seeking to destabilize the government. They are committing sedition. They are invoking a rebellion. They are invoking an insurrection,” he said.

Local politicians who have supported Trump’s claims the election was rigged and the challenge to the certification of the electoral college of Joe Biden’s victory are complicit, Bitzer said.

“I think that they bear some responsibility as well, to be quite candid and honest with you. I think that this encouragement by the President and the solicitation of these conspiracy theories in these abject notion’s that these Republicans have put forward just have done the damage now that they need to be held accountable for.”

