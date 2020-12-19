‘These guys are like family’: Candlelight vigil held for fallen Concord police officer

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After an emotional week in the law enforcement community, a large crowd gathered in front of the Concord Police Department to honor a fallen officer.

The crowd was so large that Cabarrus Avenue was shut down, while dozens of neighbors and fellow law enforcement officers remembered Officer Jason Shuping.

Shuping was shot and killed while responding to a carjacking call.

The Concord officer is the second local police officer killed in the line of duty in one week.

“It was sad,” said Judy Ballinger who came to the vigil Friday night. “But I felt the love everyone had for the officers.”

To our beloved community, thank you for your overwhelming support and kindness the past few days. We know that Officer Shuping would be so proud of the community he loved and served. pic.twitter.com/2SsoEcu0yh — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 18, 2020

Shuping, like fallen Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon, was only 25-years-old.

He served just a year-and-a-half on the department.

“It’s a sad thing to see. It’s the second one in a week,” said Destin Stevens of Concord. “It’s really hard, especially with the climate nowadays. It’s hard on the officers.”

Heartfelt condolences being written in chalk front of the Concord Police Department pic.twitter.com/oZZ0kIIhMO — Ryan Kruger (@RyanKrugerTV) December 19, 2020

The Concord Police Department encouraged people to write condolences in chalk on the sidewalk.

Cabarrus Avenue is now filled with messages of support in front of the police station.

“These guys are like family, this community is pretty close to the officers, we love what they do and we have a lot of respect for them,” said Tony Sabre of Concord.

If there’s a silver lining in these tragedies, members of the crowd expressed optimism in the community’s response.

“Seeing people from all over come out to show their support is really good,” Stevens said.

