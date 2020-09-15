LIST: These are the major retailers closing for Thanksgiving Day this year

As retailers look ahead to the holidays, in a reversal of recent years, many have already decided to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to accommodate their employees working during the coronavirus pandemic or take a new approach to the traditional holiday shopping season.
Below is a list of who’s closed for Turkey Day and how they are reinventing their Black Friday and holiday deals this shopping season:
Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group announced on Monday that it will close down its retail properties for Thanksgiving Day to offer its employees a well-deserved break for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” Simon Property Group Chairman and CEO David Simon said in a press release Monday.
The company noted that its properties will remain open on Black Friday. No additional information regarding the Black Friday sale or other holiday deals has been announced.
OTHER RETAILERS CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING
