‘These are not simply numbers, these are people’: More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in SC

South Carolina health officials have announced that cases of COVID-19 in the state have topped 1,000 and there are four additional deaths.

The state is now reporting 1,083 positive cases of coronavirus and the death toll has climbed to 22 people.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville County: 4 case

Aiken County: 13 cases

Anderson County: 39 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Barnwell County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 91 cases

Berkeley County: 15 cases

Calhoun County: 3 case

Charleston County: 142 cases

Chester County: 2 cases

Chesterfield County: 6 cases

Clarendon County: 25 cases

Colleton County: 5 case

Darlington County: 11 cases

Dillion County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 17 cases

Edgefield County: 2 case

Fairfield County: 6 cases

Florence County: 19 cases

Georgetown County: 13 case

Greenville County: 106 case

Greenwood County: 5 cases

Horry County: 37 cases

Jasper County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 105 cases

Lancaster County: 15 cases

Laurens County: 3 cases

Lee County: 5 cases

Lexington County: 54 cases

Marion County: 2 case

Marlboro County: 2 case

Newberry County: 2 case

Oconee County: 5 cases

Orangeburg County: 22 cases

Pickens County: 14 cases

Richland County: 148 cases

Saluda County: 1 case

Spartanburg County: 37 cases

Sumter County: 39 counties

Union County: 3 case

Williamsburg County: 2 case

York County: 56 cases

These numbers were last updated by South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at 4:31 p.m. on Monday, March 31.

Individuals with any signs of illness are being asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.