The Wreck of Old 97: Folklore tells the tale of the train that never made it to NC

SPENCER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For hundreds of years, stories were passed down through generations by word of mouth or even song, and of the most famous tales of railroad folklore was following a doomed train that never made it to Spencer, NC.

It’s a fabled tale more than a century old.

“Number 97, which is the train, that wrecked on steel house trestle, which was a mail train with cars very similar to this,” Charles Stubbs said.

A southern railway train known as the fast mail jumped the tracks off a trestle in Danville, VA on its way to North Carolina. At the controls in 1903 was engineer Steve Broady of Statesville. His decision to throttle his 10-wheeler locomotive past the speed limit, killing nine, would live on as one of the most popular country ballads of all time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Over time many people covered the song people all the way from Johnny Cash to Boxcar Willie and Marty Stewart,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs works at the North Carolina Transportation Museum and says different songwriters took liberties with certain details of the story over the years–like how fast the locomotive was flying down the tracks.

“David Graves George, who was actually one of the first people to arrive on the scene, who worked for the railroad, wrote a ballot about the train accident,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs says David George even launched a legal battle that ended up in the Supreme Court, claiming he should receive royalties from other artists.

Almost 120 years later, the fabled tale of a doomed locomotive still captivates listeners as national folklore. Its final verse a timeless one: “Never speak hard words to your true lovin’ husband he may leave you and never return.”